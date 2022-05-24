Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IGNOU Re-registration for July 2022 session begins, important instructions

Published on May 24, 2022 04:00 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

IGNOU Re-registration for July 2022 session: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the July 2022 Re-registration Cycle. The last date of re-registration for the July 2022 Session is June 30, 2022.

For re-register students can login through the Samarth Portal ignou.samarth.edu.in. They can submit re-registration forms for the next year/semester and make online payment on the Re-registration portal for the July 2022 Session.

Read the instructions carefully before applying:

1. Register on the Portal first by clicking on “New Registration’. Provide mobile number and e-mail ID. If already registered, use your Username and Password to log in. In case you difficulty in registering approach your Regional Centre for re-setting of your account/updating email ID or mobile number.

2. Choose courses and go through Programme Guide for details of the courses on offer.

3. Make payment through cards/Net banking or UPI, including BHIM App. Students of the International Division may use online payment options available to them.

4. Submit re-registration form at the earliest.

5. If online payment does not get updated, do not make the second payment immediately. Wait for a day, check the payment status and then decide. If you make payment two times for the same application, one of the payments shall be refunded.

6. If you are using third-party services (cybercafé etc) for submission of form, please ensure that courses are selected carefully and payment of programme fee has been made successfully. Take a printout of the form submitted and payment confirmation.

Topics
ignou registration
