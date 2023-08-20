Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Admissions / IGNOU re-registration/ fresh admission application process for July 2023 session ends tomorrow at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU re-registration/ fresh admission application process for July 2023 session ends tomorrow at ignou.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 20, 2023 07:36 PM IST

IGNOU registration for July 2023 session ends tomorrow. Apply online at ignou.ac.in for fresh admission/re-registration.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will end the registration process for fresh admission/re-registration for all programmes offered in ODL/ online mode for the July 2023 session tomorrow, August 21. Candidates who have not registered yet can apply online through the official website at ignou.ac.in.

Direct link to apply for Fresh Admission for July 2023 Cycle (ODL/Distance Programmes)

Direct link to apply for Fresh Admission for July 2023 (Online Programmes)

Direct link to apply for Re-Registration for July 2023 Cycle

IGNOU re-registration/ fresh admission for July 2023 Session: How to apply

IGNOU registration for July 2023 session ends tomorrow; apply now at ignou.ac.in

To apply for the courses candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Fresh Admission/Re-registration for all programmes offered in ODL/Online mode for the July 2023 session has been extended till 21st August 2023”

A new page will open where candidates can apply for ODL, Online programme and for Re-Registration for July 2023 Cycle

Register and proceed with the application

Upload documents and make payment of the application fee.

Submit and download the confirmation page.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
registration admission ignou
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP