IGNOU TEE December 2022: Last date today to submit exam forms at ignou.ac.in

Indira Gandhi National Open University will close down the IGNOU TEE December 2022 exam form submission window on November 10, 2022. Candidates who will appear for Term End Examination can check and submit the form through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

The exam form should be filled for all the courses registered for first year/ re-registered for second/third year in January 2022 session for UG and PG Programmes, all courses for Diploma and PG Diploma, certificate and PG certificates and courses for which term end examinations have not been successfully completed or not appeared, so far. To submit the exam form candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

IGNOU TEE December 2022: How to submit exam forms

Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Click on IGNOU TEE December 2022 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Your exam form has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

