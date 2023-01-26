IIFT MBA 2023-25: NTA invites applications from foreign candidates, GMAT needed

IIFT MBA (IB) 2023-25: National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications for eligible foreign nationals for admission to the MBA (International Business) course of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT).

Unlike Indian candidates who have to appear for the entrance test, foreign nationals are given admission to the institute based on GMAT score and interviews.

Interested foreign candidates can submit their forms on iift.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply is March 15.

“Seats are reserved for Foreign Nationals & NRIs and their admission would be considered on the basis of GMAT score and Interview. Short listed candidates would be required to undergo a Personal Interview at IIFT campus or online interview. For details regarding the course, eligibility, fees, procedure for applying, documents to be submitted etc., candidates are advised to go through the Prospectus hosted on the IIFT website www.iift.edu and the Information Bulletin hosted on the NTA website https://iift.nta.nic.in or www.nta.ac.in,” NTA said in the notification.

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry to contribute in the skill building for the external trade sector of India.

It has campuses in New Delhi, Kolkata and Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh).

MBA (International Business), of IIFT is a six-trimester general management programme with a focus on International Business.