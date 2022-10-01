IIFT MBA 2023: Registration begins on iift.nta.nic.in, schedule here

National Testing Agency, NTA begins the registration process for IIFT MBA 2023 on September 30, 2022 onwards. The registration process will end on November 14, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) - MBA (International Business) Programme 2023 – 25 can apply online through the official site of IIFT at iift.nta.nic.in.

As per the official schedule, the correction in particulars of application form on website will be done from November 16 to 20, 2022. The examination will be conducted on December 18, 2022. The exam duration is for 120 minutes and the timing of the exam is 10 am to 12 noon. The date of release of admit card will be announced in due course of time.

Direct link to apply for IIFT MBA 2023

IIFT MBA 2023: How to apply

For interested candidates, registration process follows few steps which can be checked below.

Visit the official site of IIFT at iift.nta.nic.in.

Click on IIFT MBA 2023 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Check Official Notice here