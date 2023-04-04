IIIT Delhi invites applications for MTech, PhD admissions

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) has invited online applications for admission to 2023 batches MTech and PhD programmes. The last date to apply online for MTech courses is April 23 and for PhD admissions, the deadline is April 16.

IIIT Delhi Admission 2023: Apply for MTech, PhD courses(IIITD)

“The goal of the Ph.D. programme at IIIT-Delhi is to empower students to become part of the global research ecosystem, and contribute to research organizations and top-class universities across the world. The programme is based on the best practice models at top universities across the world. Other than the regular programme, we have started a focused collaborative Ph.D. program with selected partner groups/institutes across the world and a sponsored full-time Ph.D. programme for people working in industry,” as per an official statement.

The institute offers MTech in various disciplines, including CSE with specialization in Artificial Intelligence, Data Engineering, Information Security, Mobile Computing, ECE with Specialization - Communication & Signal Processing, VLSI & Embedded Systems, and Computational Biology.

“We believe that to address the needs of the industry, which today requires more specialized manpower as each field is getting more complex, it is desirable to provide specializations within CSE and ECE in the M. Tech programme. For this, the Institute permits a student to pursue a "M.Tech" or "M.Tech with specialization",” the institute said.

For more details, candidates can visit iiitd.ac.in.

