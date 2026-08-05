The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has begun the admission process for batch 8 of its Executive Program in Business Finance. The program, launched in collaboration with Jaro Education, is designed for mid-level and senior executives with little exposure to the Finance domain who are likely to assume P&L responsibilities in the near future.

IIM Ahmedabad begins admission for executive program in Business Finance

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According to a press statement issued by the Institute, the combined learning programme, designed for corporate professionals, aims to provide participants with a profound understanding of corporate finance while deepening the cross-functional management skills required for leadership positions.

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The goal of this program is to address core finance concepts from a broader management perspective through a feasible blended learning format comprising campus immersion and live virtual sessions.

The programme is offered in a blended learning format, combining live virtual classroom sessions with on-campus immersions to provide participants with both flexibility and hands-on learning. Designed for working professionals, it is open to graduates with at least 3 years of work experience and lasts 6 to 7 months.

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The total programme fee is ₹3,43,000 plus applicable GST. Interested candidates can submit their applications until September 6, 2026. The programme aims to help professionals enhance their knowledge and skills while continuing with their careers through a flexible learning model.

Programme Highlights

⦁ Live sessions delivered directly to your desktop (D2D), ensuring flexibility and seamless learning.

⦁ The programme has been designed from a top-down perspective wherein the business context and the firm are a primary focus rather than the tools and techniques.

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⦁ Case pedagogy provides action orientation to the learning process.

⦁ A campus module which allows networking with peers and the opportunity to integrate with the Institution and faculty.

⦁ Participants will be selected based on profile evaluation.

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Candidates who will complete the course will receive a Certificate of Completion (CoC)from IIM Ahmedabad, subject to the assessment results and fulfilment of the programme’s 80% attendance policy.