IIM Calcutta welcomes 15th batch of MBAEx programme

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has welcomed the 15th batch of its MBAEx programme, in a virtual ceremony, keeping in mind the pandemic situation.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 04:46 PM IST
The MBAEx programme of IIM Calcutta is a one-year full-time residential course for executives with over five years of professional experience, the premier B School said in a statement.(HT File)

The MBAEx programme of IIM Calcutta is a one-year full-time residential course for executives with over five years of professional experience, the premier B School said in a statement.

The batch consists of 80 professionals, including doctors, engineers, chartered accountants, defence personnel, and start-up-enthusiasts, the statement said.

It also includes professionals with graduate degree in economics and having worked in sectors like telecom, energy, pharma, aerospace, e-commerce, supply chain, real estate, education, consulting, automobile, banking, oil, and gas.

Welcoming the current batch, Prof Prashant Mishra, dean-new initiatives and external relations, said, "Since the modest beginning in the year 2006, our MBAEx programme has achieved a milestone this year with the highest number of aspirants entrusting their future with us. It gives me immense pleasure that despite uncertain times, students continue to value IIM Calcutta.

"This is a true testament of our leadership position among Management Schools in India and globally."

Besides Prof Mishra, the online ceremony was attended by Subir Bhattacharya, director-in-charge, Prof Bodhibrata Nag, dean-academics, and Prof Manju Jaiswal among others.

iim calcutta b school admissions b school telecom engg course
