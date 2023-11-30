The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur is inviting applications for the Executive Management Aptitude Test (EMAT-2023). Interested candidates can register for the Executive Management Aptitude Test (EMAT 2023) by December 15.

IIM Kashipur invites applications for EMAT-2023

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Executive Management Aptitude Test (EMAT-2023) will be conducted on December 16, 2023, and the results will be announced on December 18. The IIM Kashipur’r EMBA programme will commence from the July 2024 session

According to a press release by the IIM Kashipur, “The Executive MBA (EMBA) is a specialized two-year post-graduate programme conducted during weekends at IIM Kashipur’s Dehradun Campus, exclusively designed for middle and senior-level professionals. The programme conforms to globally accepted norms of Executive MBA, enhancing the value-addition to participants and the acceptance across industries, sectors, and geographies”.

The admission to the programme is based on the CAT/ GMAT score, or Marks obtained in the Executive Management Aptitude Test (EMAT) conducted by IIM Kashipur, and the performance of the candidates in the personal interview. After graduation, the candidate must also have at least three years of managerial, entrepreneurial, or professional experience, informed the press release.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prof. Abhishek Srivastava, Chairperson, EMBA, IIM Kashipur, said, "Embark on a transformative journey with our Executive MBA program at IIM Kashipur. Beyond theory, we focus on practical skills—Digital Dexterity, Entrepreneurial Spirit, Business Communication, and Organizational Development—crafting leaders for success in dynamic environments.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON