IIM Lucknow and Emeritus join hands to launch Chief Technology Officer Programme

To unlock technology leadership and drive an organisational impact, the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow) joined hands with Emeritus to launch the Chief Technology Officer Programme.

Graduates/Diploma holders/Postgraduates with a minimum of 10 years of work experience are eligible to apply for the programme which is set to start on December 30, 2023.

According to an official press release by Emeritus, the 10-month Chief Technology Officer Programme is curated for new and evolving CTOs and CIOs, seasoned technology leaders as well as business owners who wish to drive a positive technological impact at the organisations.

“We are confident that this programme will help these C-Suite leaders with actionable, objective insights to not just play catch-up in this rapidly evolving business world but enable alignment, smarter decisions and robust performance for their teams, drive innovation within their organisation and achieve long-term sustainable business growth. We are excited to partner with prestigious institutions such as IIM Lucknow to drive this growth among CTOs and thereby their organisations,” said Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus.

According to the press release, the programme module includes Data Strategy, and Data Science Pipeline, Innovating for Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics at the Cutting Edge, Leading in Generative AI, Blockchain, and Metaverse, Mastering Cloud Strategy and Adoption, Digitalization of Value Chain, Addressing Algorithmic Bias and Ethical Considerations Sustainability and imperative of ESG Cybersecurity among other topics.

According to the website, the programme fee is INR 4,65,000 + GST.

Online classes by IIM Lucknow faculty to facilitate flexible learning and a 3-day campus immersion for networking with CXO peers along with a capstone project, business simulations and case studies are some of the features of the programme. Participants will be awarded a certificate of completion and IIM Lucknow's Executive Alumni Status on successful completion of the programme, mentioned the press release by Emeritus.

For more information, visit the official website.