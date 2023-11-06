close_game
close_game
News / Education / Admissions / IIM Lucknow offers a full-fledged PG program in Sustainable Management

IIM Lucknow offers a full-fledged PG program in Sustainable Management

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 06, 2023 09:16 AM IST

It enables professionals understand the ever-evolving and interactive nature of these sustainability challenges and come up with integrated, holistic solutions.

Indian Institute of Management Lucknow aims to develop management professionals with a holistic perspective on economic, social, and environmental issues through its Post Graduate Program in Sustainable Management (PGP-SM).

The curriculum offers specialised courses on principles of sustainable management, sustainability measurement and reporting, systems thinking, lifecycle management, stakeholder management and public policy..(File Photo)
The curriculum offers specialised courses on principles of sustainable management, sustainability measurement and reporting, systems thinking, lifecycle management, stakeholder management and public policy..(File Photo)

In addition to offering general management courses, PGP-SM's curriculum offers specialised courses on principles of sustainable management, sustainability measurement and reporting, systems thinking, lifecycle management, stakeholder management and public policy. The program enables professionals to understand the ever-evolving and interactive nature of these sustainability challenges and come up with integrated, holistic solutions.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“This program aims to develop managers with evolved consciousness and skills to contribute towards a sustainable society," said Prof Archana Shukla, Director, IIM Lucknow.

According to IIM Lucknow, the key features of this program include:

Case study methodology: PGP-SM course pedagogy emphasises learning through extensive case study discussions, presentations, and role play, creating an interactive learning environment within classrooms.

International immersion program: In the second year of the program, students are exposed to global pioneers from world-renowned universities such as Copenhagen Business School (Denmark), Linnaeus University (Sweden), Maastricht University (Netherlands), as well as visits to organizations like IKEA, VOLVO, Electrolux & Xylem.

Integrated projects with industry: IIM Lucknow has a strong industry connect. The program offers a unique 9-month-long integrated live project that provides hands-on experience to students and an opportunity to apply the classroom learnings in the field.

Batch diversity: PGP-SM has professionals from diverse backgrounds, such as IT, chemicals, construction, power, fashion, medicine & social sectors.

“Top consulting firms like McKinsey, Accenture, E&Y, KPMG and PWC, along with other major companies, hire our students with an average salary of Rs. 30 lakhs per annum, and we have a 100% placement record," said Prof Ashish Aggarwal, Chairman, PGP-SM, IIM Lucknow.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out