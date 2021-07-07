IIM Udaipur admissions 2022-23: Apply for one-year MBA programmes

Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU) has announced opening of applications for its one-year MBAs in Global Supply Chain Management and Digital Enterprise Management for the academic session 2022-2023. pplications are to be submitted online through its website www.iimu.ac.in. The programs are 12-month full-time residential MBA programs.

IIM Udaipur is the only IIM offering a 1-year full-time MBA in Global Supply Chain Management and the only Institute in India offering a 1-year full-time MBA in the Digital domain. The programs are open to graduates in any discipline and with 3+ years’ work experience in any domain, who meet the eligibility criteria and qualify in the selection process.

The 8th batch of GSCM that passed out this year received an average CTC of 19.27 lakhs per annum with the highest package being 34.98 LPA. The companies included Accenture Strategy, BNY Mellon, Bristlecone, Cognizant, Delhivery, DP World, Jain Irrigations Systems Ltd., ThoughtWorks, and Walmart Labs. The first Batch DEM Batch of 2020-21 has averaged CTC of 19.3 lakhs/annum with highest at 29.7 lakhs/annum. The Recruiters have included leading Companies like Accenture Strategy & Consulting, CGI Inc, Cognizant, Deloitte, LatentView Analytics, Persistent Systems and ThoughtWorks.

Applicants will be shortlisted based on the eligibility criteria and will be called for the second round where they will be screened through a personal interview.

Valid GMAT score, or valid GRE score, or CAT scores of tests taken in 2018 or later are required for admission to these courses.

Prof Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur, said, "Our two 1-Year MBA Programs in Global Supply Chain Management and Digital Enterprise Management are developed with active participation of eminent industry professionals. These programs provide participants with a solid foundation in management fundamentals and learnings in respective domains that prepare them to assume responsibilities and careers leading to leadership positions. The programmes are trimester based spread over a year, and divided into mandatory courses and two elective courses from a list of more than 30 courses covering subjects in general management and in respective areas of specialisation - supply chain and digital. The students will also work on projects relating to solving business problems using domain knowledge, data and technology. The programs offer a great opportunity for rewarding careers in companies across verticals like Business Consulting, E-commerce, FMCG, Manufacturing, Retail and IT companies.”

