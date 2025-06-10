IIMC accepting applications for MA in Media Business Studies, Strategic Communication, apply by June 15

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) deemed to be University is accepting applications for two MA programmes – MA in Media Business Studies, and MA in Strategic Communication. Eligible candidates who are interested in applying for the MA programmes can submit their applications on the IIMC website at iimc.gov.in. Applications for MA in Media Business Studies and MA in Strategic Communication is underway at IIMC. Eligible and interested candidates should apply by June 15, 2025. (HT Photo)

The last date to register is June 15, 2025.

The online registration fee is ₹1,500 for general category candidates, and ₹1,000 for EWS/OBC/SC/ST/PH candidates.

Who is eligible

Candidates who want to apply for the MA programmes must meet the following criteria:

Should be an Indian national possessing a Bachelor’s Degree awarded by a recognized university in any discipline with at least 55% marks (or 5.5 CGPA). Candidates appearing or who have appeared in the final exam of Bachelor’s programme are also eligible to apply. For the MA in Media Business Studies, candidates with CUET-PG scores in Mass Communication & Journalism (COQP17), General-Management (COQP12), Economics (COQP10), and Commerce (COQP08) can apply. For the MA in Strategic Communication, candidates with CUET-PG scores in Mass Communication & Journalism (COQP17), and Political Science (HUQP18) can apply.

Age:

There is no age restriction for admissions to these programmes. Admissions will be done on the basis of CUET-PG score and interview.

Additionally, both programmes have 40 seats each plus eight supernumerary seats for working professionals and other categories.

Under the supernumerary quota, the Indian Armed Forces personnel and media professionals with at least ten-year experience can apply without a CUET score.

Their selection under supernumerary quota will be done on the basis of interview.

Moreover, the fee of the programmes for two years is ₹2,82,000. Candidates need to pay ₹79,000, the first semester fee, at the time of admission.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IIMC.