IIMC Admissions 2021: Application process for PG diploma courses begin

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has invited applications for PG Diploma Courses in Journalism and Advertising & Public Relations. The application process began on July 20 and the last date for the online submission of the application form is August 9. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at https://iimc.nta.ac.in/

The entrance examination will be conducted on August 29. The entrance examination for Journalism (English), Journalism (Hindi), Radio & TV Journalism, Advertising & Public Relations will be conducted in the first shift from 10 am to 12 pm. The entrance examination for PG Diploma courses Journalism(Odia, Marathi, Malayalam, and Urdu) will be conducted in the 2nd shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The IIMC 2021 entrance examination result will be declared on Friday, September 10. Candidates can check the prospects at the official website of IIMC at http://iimc.nic.in/

IIMC Admission 2021Application fee: The Application fee is ₹1,000 for each course for General Category and ₹750 for each course for OBC/SC/ST/Differently-abled/EWS category.

IIMC Admission 2021 Course details: IIMC has six campuses across the country. New Delhi, Dhenkanal, Aizwal, Amravati, Kottayam, and Jammu are the locations of the six campuses. The IIMC offers a total of eight different mass communication and journalism courses.

Here is the direct link to apply for IIMC Admission 2021

IIMC 2021 Admission: How to apply

Visit the official website at https://iimc.nta.ac.in/

On the Home page click on the new registration

Fill in the personal details

Fill the online application with qualification details

Upload your photograph and Signature

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference