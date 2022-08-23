IIM-C announces 15th batch of Executive programme in Leadership & Management

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) has announced the launch of the 15th batch of Executive Programme in Leadership & Management in collaboration with Emeritus.

The programme curriculum is designed to help learners visualise strategic moves, identify allies, induce collaborations, manage fast growth, create organisational resilience, and nurture people, the institute said.

The duration of the course is one year and has an interactive pedagogy that integrates case studies, simulations, and a capstone project, interspersed with two on-campus immersions and live online lecture sessions from leading IIM Calcutta faculty, it added.

Upon successful completion of the course, participants will receive certificates of completion from IIM Calcutta and the institute's Executive Education Alumni Status, an official statement said.

Commenting on the launch of the 15th batch, Programme Directors Prof. Peeyush Mehta and Prof. Ramendra Singh said, “The global economy is witnessing a new narrative in the form of uncertain trade flows across borders, and business complexities arising due to the pandemic. The playbook of CEOs has changed due to the rising uncertainty. New debates and trade-offs are emerging that focus more on resilience in business models. These unprecedented developments have created new opportunities for business leadership, but also have created new sets of challenges for leaders."

“IIM Calcutta’s Executive Programme in Leadership & Management prepares the managers for leveraging these opportunities and addressing these challenges. The programme is taught by faculty members of IIM Calcutta who provide theories and inspire with best practises in leadership and other relevant functional aspects of business,” they added.

The 15th batch of the programme will begin on September 30 and the fee of the course is ₹6,04,000 + GST. Flexible payment options and low-cost EMI options are available, IIM Calcutta said.

