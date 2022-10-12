IIT JAM 202: Registration date extended till October 14, apply at jam.iitg.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has extended IIT JAM 2023 registration date. The Joint Admission Test for Masters date have been extended till October 14, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IIT JAM at jam.iitg.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, the last date to apply for the examination was till October 11, which has been extended. The IIT JAM examination admit card will be displayed on January 10, 2023 and the examination will be conducted on February 12, 2023. The result will be declared on March 22, 2023. To apply for the same, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

IIT JAM 2022: How to register online

Visit the official site of IIT JAM at jam.iitg.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the JAM 2023 Application Portal

Register and proceed with the application Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

JAM 2023 Scores to be used for admissions to over 2300 seats by various CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IIT JAM.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}