IIT JAM 2022 application correction window closes today
IIT JAM 2022 application correction window closes today

Published on Oct 25, 2021 05:40 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

The application correction window for IIT JAM 2022 closes on Monday, October 25, 2021.The correction window for JAM applications opened on October 20. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do so through the official website of IIT Roorkee at jam.iitr.ac.in.

The JAM 2022 Examination will be held on February 13, 2022 (Sunday) as a Computer Based ONLINE Examination.

Here is the direct link to make changes to the IIT JAM application form

Candidates who want to make changes in Name, DOB, Parent’s/Guardian’s Name, University/College Name, Year of Graduation, Marks/CGPA do not require to pay the additional fee. However, the candidates who have entered the Category or Gender incorrectly will be allowed to make changes on the JAM 2022 application portal with additional fee.

IIT JAM 2022 application correction window: How to apply for changes

Visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam.iitr.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link which reads 'JAM 2022: Corrections/Rectification'

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your credentials and login

The application form will be displayed on the screen, make the changes and click on submit

iit jam iit roorkee
