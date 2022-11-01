IIT JAM 2023 admission: Application correction window to open on November 10

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will open the application correction window for JAM 2023 exam on November 10, 2022. Candidates who wish to make changes in their application can do the same through the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in.

"Changes to certain data in the application will be permitted from November 10, 2022', reads the official website.

The JAM 2023 exam will take place on February 12, 2023 and the IIT JAM 2023 result will be released on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

JAM 2023 will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 7 different subjects, including Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics (PH).

JAM 2023 application correction: How to make changes

Visit the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the ‘JOAPS 2023: Candidate Portal’.

Key in your log in details

Make changes in the JAM 2023 application

Take print out for future reference.