IIT Jammu invites applications for admission to PhD programmes (January session)

IIT Jammu has invited applications till November 15 for PhD admission in January session in 11 various disciplines: Bio Sciences and Bio Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Humanities & Social Sciences, Materials Engineering, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering and Physics. The application forms are available on the official website of IIT Jammu.

PhD details

Candidates with a Master’s degree in Engineering/Technology or a Master’s degree by Research in Engineering/ Technology along with a good academic record or Master’s degree in Science (with a good academic record) and a valid GATE score / UGC/CSIR-JRF/GPAT/ NBHM or equivalent qualification in the relevant area tenable for the year of registration or a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering/Technology with an exceptional academic record and a valid GATE score in the eligible discipline are eligible for PhD registration.

Candidates who successfully register for PhD are likely to get the call letter for selection process on November 24-25.

On October 24, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had inaugurated the new campus of the IIT Jammu. The officials said the new campus of IIT-Jammu, built at a cost of ₹210 crore, has all the facilities like hostel, gymnasium, indoor games, along with higher education for the students.

