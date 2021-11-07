Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / IIT Jammu invites applications for admission to PhD programmes (January session)
admissions

IIT Jammu invites applications for admission to PhD programmes (January session)

IIT Jammu has invited applications till November 15 for PhD admission in January session. 
IIT Jammu invites applications for admission to PhD programmes (January session)(https://twitter.com/dpradhanbjp)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 10:57 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

IIT Jammu has invited applications till November 15 for PhD admission in January session in 11 various disciplines: Bio Sciences and Bio Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Humanities & Social Sciences, Materials Engineering, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering and Physics. The application forms are available on the official website of IIT Jammu. 

Apply online, PhD details

Candidates with a Master’s degree in Engineering/Technology or a Master’s degree by Research in Engineering/ Technology along with a good academic record or Master’s degree in Science (with a good academic record) and a valid GATE score / UGC/CSIR-JRF/GPAT/ NBHM or equivalent qualification in the relevant area tenable for the year of registration or a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering/Technology with an exceptional academic record and a valid GATE score in the eligible discipline are eligible for PhD registration.

Candidates who successfully register for PhD are likely to get the call letter for selection process on November 24-25.

On October 24, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had inaugurated the new campus of the IIT Jammu. The officials said the new campus of IIT-Jammu, built at a cost of 210 crore, has all the facilities like hostel, gymnasium, indoor games, along with higher education for the students.

RELATED STORIES

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit jammu recruitment mphil/phd admission phd admission
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

TS EAMCET Counselling 2021: Final phase registration begins today, details here

BHU UET, PET Answer Key 2021: Last date to raise objection extended, notice here 

DUET PG Score Card 2021 for 11 courses released, here’s direct link to download 

MHT CET Counselling 2021: Registration for engineering course begins 
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP