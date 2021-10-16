IIT Kanpur introduces new courses in Statistics and Data Science

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has introduced new courses in Statistics and Data Science under the Department of Mathematics and Statistics. Admission to this course will be held through JEE advanced 2021, the result of which was announced on October 15.

“Students admitted to this program, like any other four-year Bachelor’s program offered by the Institute will have the option to earn a Master’s degree in “Statistics and Data Science” by spending one more year over and above the Bachelor’s program (normal duration to earn BS-MS or BTech-MS dual degree is 4+1=5 years). There will be no direct admissions to a dual-degree (BS-MS or BTech-MS) program in “Statistics and Data Science”,” the institute has said in a press release.

“Students admitted to any other four-year Bachelor’s program (BS or BTech) offered by the institute will have the option to earn a second major in “Statistics and Data Science” by spending one year extra (normal duration to earn two majors is 4+1=5 years). In addition, students admitted to any other four-year Bachelor’s program offered by the Institute will have the option to earn a minor in “Statistics and Data Science” by appropriately choosing open elective courses of the first major,” it has added.

This new BS course will be in addition to the few existing programs offered by the Department: Four-year BS program in Mathematics and Scientific Computing; Two-year MSc program in Mathematics; Two-year MSc program in Statistics, PhD in Mathematics, PhD in Statistics.

“Students graduating with a degree in Statistics and Data Science will not only be well suited to build flourishing careers in analytics and the new entrepreneurial India, but also to pursue higher studies in classical and modern Statistics, and Data Science,” IIT Kanpur has said.