Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Admissions / IIT Kanpur introduces new courses in Statistics and Data Science
admissions

IIT Kanpur introduces new courses in Statistics and Data Science

IIT Kanpur has new courses in Statistics and Data Science. Admission to this course will be held through JEE advanced 2021.
IIT Kanpur introduces new courses in Statistics and Data Science (Photo for representation)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 09:34 AM IST
Edited by Maitree Baral, New Delhi

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has introduced new courses in Statistics and Data Science under the Department of Mathematics and Statistics. Admission to this course will be held through JEE advanced 2021, the result of which was announced on October 15. 

“Students admitted to this program, like any other four-year Bachelor’s program offered by the Institute will have the option to earn a Master’s degree in “Statistics and Data Science” by spending one more year over and above the Bachelor’s program (normal duration to earn BS-MS or BTech-MS dual degree is 4+1=5 years). There will be no direct admissions to a dual-degree (BS-MS or BTech-MS) program in “Statistics and Data Science”,” the institute has said in a press release.

“Students admitted to any other four-year Bachelor’s program (BS or BTech) offered by the institute will have the option to earn a second major in “Statistics and Data Science” by spending one year extra (normal duration to earn two majors is 4+1=5 years). In addition, students admitted to any other four-year Bachelor’s program offered by the Institute will have the option to earn a minor in “Statistics and Data Science” by appropriately choosing open elective courses of the first major,” it has added.

RELATED STORIES

This new BS course will be in addition to the few existing programs offered by the Department: Four-year BS program in Mathematics and Scientific Computing; Two-year MSc program in Mathematics; Two-year MSc program in Statistics, PhD in Mathematics, PhD in Statistics.

“Students graduating with a degree in Statistics and Data Science will not only be well suited to build flourishing careers in analytics and the new entrepreneurial India, but also to pursue higher studies in classical and modern Statistics, and Data Science,” IIT Kanpur has said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit kanpur data science career
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Nearly 52,000 admissions after DU second list, third cut-off out today

NBEMS FMGE application process for December 2021 session underway

IIFT MBA IB 2022-24: Last date to register for exam is October 15

TNEA 2021 supplementary registration begins at tneaonline.org portal
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP