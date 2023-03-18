IIT Madras begins registration for MA admission through GATE

The Department of Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS) of Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has invited applications from candidates with valid GATE score in subject code XH (Humanities & Social Sciences) for admission to two-year masters programmes (MA) in Development Studies, English, and Economics.

IIT Madras Admission 2023: Apply for Masters courses through GATE score

Candidates with a valid GATE score can apply through the MTech and MA admission portal, mtechadm.iitm.ac.in. The last date to apply is April 7.

During MA at IIT Madras, students are required to complete a minimum of 200 credits to be eligible for a degree. Each stream will have 25 seats for Indian students and seats for foreign students will be supernumerary.

The students of each stream will have the option of upgrading to PhD program as per the Institute guidelines, IIT Madras said.

Speaking about the restructured MA programmes, Prof. Jyotirmaya Tripathy, Head, Dept. of HSS, said, “Historically we have been leaders among IITs in offering degrees in liberal arts. Given the changing needs of time, we have restructured our programme to cater to that section of students who want to pursue a career path that gets the best of liberal education along with market readiness in an environment that is conducive to creativity and reflection. This is on top of world-class infrastructure and the lure of being taught by some of the finest minds of the country in an institution that has been consistently ranked as number one in the country.”

For further details, visit the department website.

