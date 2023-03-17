GATE 2023 results announced by IIT Kanpur, around 18% qualify

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur on Thursday announced results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023. This year, around 6.70 lakh candidates registered for the exam in 29 papers, of whom 5.17 lakh took the test and around 1 lakh have qualified, taking the total pass percentage to about 18 per cent, the organising institute said in a press release. GATE 2023 result live updates. GATE 2023 result announced by IIT Kanpur(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The overall attendance stood at 77 per cent, it added.

The aptitude test was held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12 in eight sessions.

“GATE 2023 was conducted in twenty-nine subject areas with the choice of selecting two papers in some subjects. From the 5.17 lakh that appeared, around 1 lakh candidates have qualified the GATE 2023 examination, making it about 18% as GATE 2023 qualified,” IIT Kanpur said.

“Out of the 29 papers, 12 papers registered more than 20% qualified candidates. Among those, the Metallurgical Engineering paper records about 25% qualified candidates making it the highest qualified percentage for GATE this year,” it added.

Scorecards of GATE will be made available on gate.iitk.ac.in by March 22 through the candidate login portal. It will be available for download without any fee till May 31.

GATE is held at national level in various subjects of Engineering and Technology, Science, Architecture, Commerce and Humanities streams.

GATE scores can be used for admission and/or financial assistance in government-funded institutions and for employment at various Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).