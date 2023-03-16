GATE 2023 Result Live: IIT Kanpur to announce results today on gate.iitk.ac.in
GATE 2023 Result Live Updates: Results of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2023 will be announced today, March 16. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will declare results after 4 pm and candidates can check it by logging in to the candidate portal on gate.iitk.ac.in. The direct link will be provided here, when available.
The entrance test for various undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts was held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12 at test centres across the country.
Provisional answer key of GATE was published on February 21 and the objection window was closed on February 25. Final answer key is expected along with results.
Once declared, students can check GATE result by logging in to the application portal on gate.iitk.ac.in.
GATE 2023 result date: March 16
GATE 2023 result time: After 4 pm
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur is going to declare GATE 2023 results today, March 16.