GATE 2023 Result Live: IIT Kanpur to announce results today on gate.iitk.ac.in

Updated on Mar 16, 2023 08:35 AM IST

GATE Result 2023 Live Updates: IIT Kanpur will declare GATE results after 4 pm on gate.iitk.ac.in. Follow latest updates below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
GATE 2023 Result Live Updates: Results of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2023 will be announced today, March 16. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will declare results after 4 pm and candidates can check it by logging in to the candidate portal on gate.iitk.ac.in. The direct link will be provided here, when available. 

The entrance test for various undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts was held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12 at test centres across the country. 

Provisional answer key of GATE was published on February 21 and the objection window was closed on February 25. Final answer key is expected along with results.

  • Mar 16, 2023 08:35 AM IST

    GATE 2023 result: Where to check

    Once declared, students can check GATE result by logging in to the application portal on gate.iitk.ac.in. 

  • Mar 16, 2023 08:16 AM IST

    GATE 2023 result date and time

    GATE 2023 result date: March 16

    GATE 2023 result time: After 4 pm

  • Mar 16, 2023 07:56 AM IST

    IIT Kanpur to announce GATE result today

    Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur is going to declare GATE 2023 results today, March 16. 

