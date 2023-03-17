GATE 2023 result announced, here's list of subject-wise toppers

Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering or GATE 2023 result has been announced. Around 5.17 lakh took the test in 29 papers and of them, around 1 lakh or 18 per cent have qualified, organising institute IIT Kanpur said. Candidates can check their result and qualification status now on gate.iitk.ac.in. Individual scorecards will be made available by March 22. GATE result 2023 live updates.

GATE 2023 toppers list: Check here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)