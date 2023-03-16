GATE 2023 result today on gate.iitk.ac.in, check result time

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is going to announce results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) today, March 16. As per information available on the official website, GATE result will be declared after 4 pm. Candidates can login to the application portal on gate.iitk.ac.in and check their scores. GATE 2023 result live updates.

The exam was held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12 at test centres across the country. Provisional answer key of GATE was released on February 21 and the objection window was closed on February 25. The final answer key is expected to be published along with results.

While GATE result will be available today, individual scorecards will be issued on March 21.

How to check GATE 2023 result

Go to gate.iitk.ac.in. Login to the application ports using the asked details. View and download GATE result.

GATE is one of the biggest competitive exams in the country in terms of number of applicants. Every year, around 10 lakh candidates take the test for various subjects.