Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has invited applications for admission to the courses being offered by its Zanzibar Campus. It will offer academic programs starting in October 2023: A four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Data Science & AI and a two-year Master of Technology degree in Data Science & AI.

IIT Madras invites applications for Zanzibar campus admission

The programmes are open to students of all nationalities, including Indians, the institute said.

“Apart from a comprehensive curriculum that includes all aspects of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, students will have access to several interesting opportunities during their course of study. These include study abroad/semester exchange programs with IITM’s partner institutions in the U.K. and Australia, among other countries, internships with various relevant companies and a chance to meet some of the course requirements at the IIT Madras campus in Chennai, India,” IIT Madras said.

Interested candidates can apply for the two courses on zanzibar.iitm.ac.in by August 5.

Elaborating on the admission process, Prof Preeti Aghalayam, Director-in-charge of Zanzibar campus, said, “The selection process will include a screening test (which is an aptitude test, covering mathematics, science, English and analytical ability), and interviews with faculty. Students who have cleared Class XII, Form VI or equivalent in the past three years are eligible to apply to the BS program while those with a 4 year UG degree in any engineering/science discipline may apply to the MTech program.”

Further information regarding admissions can be obtained through email: zanzibar@ge.iitm.ac.in and WhatsApp: +91 90433 38564, the institute said.

