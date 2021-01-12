IIT MBA admissions 2021: Registration begins, apply before Jan 31

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has begun the online registration process for admission to various postgraduate management (MBA) courses for the academic session 2021-22.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IIT MBA admissions 2021 online by visiting the different IITs on their respective websites on or before January 31, 2021.

IITs will be considering the score of the Common Admission Test (CAT 2021) for shortlisting the candidates for their 2 years full-time MBA programme.

Direct links to apply for IIT MBA admissions 2021:

IIT Delhi

IIT Bombay

IIT Dhanbad

IIT Jodhpur

IIT Kanpur

IIT Madras

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Roorkee