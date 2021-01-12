IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Admissions / IIT MBA admissions 2021: Registration begins, apply before Jan 31
admissions

IIT MBA admissions 2021: Registration begins, apply before Jan 31

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IIT MBA admissions 2021 online by visiting the different IITs on their respective websites on or before January 31, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:04 PM IST
IIT MBA admissions 2021.(PTI file)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has begun the online registration process for admission to various postgraduate management (MBA) courses for the academic session 2021-22.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IIT MBA admissions 2021 online by visiting the different IITs on their respective websites on or before January 31, 2021.

IITs will be considering the score of the Common Admission Test (CAT 2021) for shortlisting the candidates for their 2 years full-time MBA programme.

Direct links to apply for IIT MBA admissions 2021:

IIT Delhi

IIT Bombay

IIT Dhanbad

IIT Jodhpur

IIT Kanpur

IIT Madras

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Roorkee

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit admission mba admission cat exam
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.