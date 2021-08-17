Indian Army technical graduate course, TGC-134, registration begins

The Indian Army has invited applications for 134th technical graduate course. “Applications are invited from eligible unmarried Male Engineering Graduates for 134th Technical Graduate Course (TGC-134) commencing in Jan 2022 at Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun for Permanent Commission in the Indian Army,” the Indian Army has said.

The application forms are available on the official website of Join Indian Army and the last date for submission of applications is September 15.

Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply. Candidates should be between 20 to 27 years as on January 1, 2022.

A total of 40 seats will be filled in Workshop Technology, Industrial/ Industrial/Manufacturing/ Industrial Engg & Mgt, Production, Fibre Optics, Electronics & Instrumentation/ Instrumentation, Avionics, Aeronautical/ Aerospace, Micro Electronics & Microwave, Electronics & Communication Information Technology, Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Technology/ M. Sc. Computer Science, Telecommunication, Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics, Mechanical, Architecture, and Civil/ Building Construction Technology streams.

