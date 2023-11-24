ISB Executive Education and Imarticus Learning collaborate to launch Chief Financial Officer programme

To provide an opportunity for professionals who aspire to step into the role of a CFO, the Indian School of Business Executive Education (ISB) joined hands with Imarticus Learning to introduce a programme for Chief Financial Officers (CFOs).

On successful completion of the programme, learners will attain ISB's Executive Alumni status.(HT File)

According to a press release by Imarticus Learning, the 8-month Chief Financial Officer Programme will be an online mode programme. Candidates will undergo Leadership Coaching and attend masterclasses led by industry leaders during the programme duration. On successful completion of the programme, learners will attain ISB's Executive Alumni status.

“By blending academic excellence with practical insights from industry leaders, we aim to empower individuals with the knowledge, skills, and network they need to excel as influential CFOs,” said Nikhil Barshikar, Founder & CEO at Imarticus Learning.

The programme will be a blend of pre-recorded lectures, live sessions with ISB faculty, case studies, masterclasses led by CXOs, and weekly office hours with industry experts, informed Imarticus Learning.

According to the media release, professionals with a minimum of 10 years of work experience in financial leadership roles, following the completion of their qualifying education, preferably with a two-year Master's Degree from a recognised university are eligible to apply for the programme. Evaluation of the learners will be based on in-video assessments, a capstone project, assignments, and mid and end-term assessments.

For more information, visit the official website.

