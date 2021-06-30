Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Education / Admissions / JAM 2021 2nd round admission list released, check at jam.iisc.ac.in
admissions

JAM 2021 2nd round admission list released, check at jam.iisc.ac.in

JAM 2021: IISc releases JAM 2021 second round admissions list
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 03:59 PM IST
ISSc JAM has released the second admission list(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

JAM 2021: Indian Institute of Science Bangalore, IISc has released the second round admission list for JAM 2021. All the candidates who qualified for the admission test in the recently announced JAM 2021 results and applied for the admission round can check the second admission list on the official website of the JAM 2021.

The JAM-2021 examination was conducted on February 14.

The last day for the payment of the fee is July 6. The third or the final admission list will be declared by July 16. The admission process will close by July 20.

Here is the direct link to check the JAM 2021 second round list

Interested and eligible candidates can check the second round admission list on the official website

Steps to check the JAM 2021 second admission list at jam.iisc.ac.in

On the homepage scroll down

Click on the link JAM 2021 result

Key in your enrollment ID and password

Your result will be displayed on your screen

Download your result and keep the hard copy on the same for future reference

Topics
iisc admission
