JAM 2021: IISc extends last date to apply, relaxes eligibility criteria

Indian Institute of Science Bangalore, IISc has extended the last date to apply for JAM 2021. The registration date for Joint Admission Test for Masters 2021has been extended till May 31, 2021, instead of May 27, 2021. The Institute has also relaxed the eligibility criteria for applying for the examination. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of jam.iisc.ac.in.

“In view of COVID-19, the eligibility requirement for admission through JAM 2021 is relaxed to PASS in the qualifying degree for all categories,” read a statement on the JOAPS portal.

Candidates who have qualified the examination can apply for provisional admission to MSc (Two Year), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, and other Post-Bachelor's Degree programs at the IITs and to the Integrated Ph.D. programs at IISc by filling up the admission forms while mentioning their choice of institution and programs.

Also, candidates who are unable to submit some of the required documents along with their application to admission can submit the undertaking form available on JOAPS. The missing documents must be submitted to the admitting Institute before September 30, 2021. Any offer made to such candidates will be provisional until all required documents are submitted, else the seats get automatically cancelled after this deadline.

The application fees of ₹600/- (Rupees Six hundred only) are to be made as a non-refundable processing fee. The payment can be made online through the JOAPS website.