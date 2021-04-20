Home / Education / Admissions / JAM 2021 registration begins today on jam.iisc.ac.in, here’s how to apply
JAM 2021 registration begins today on jam.iisc.ac.in, here’s how to apply

JAM 2021 registration will begin today, April 20, 2021. Candidates can apply for the admission round through the official site of JAM at jam.iisc.ac.in. How to apply given below.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 20, 2021 08:38 AM IST
JAM 2021 registration begins today on jam.iisc.ac.in, here’s how to apply(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Indian Institute of Science Bangalore, IISc will begin the registration process for JAM 2021 on April 20, 2021. Candidates who have qualified the admission test in the recently announced JAM result will be able to apply for the admission round through the official site of JAM on jam.iisc.ac.in. The last date to register for the admission process is till May 20, 2021.

Candidates who have qualified the examination can apply for provisional admission to MSc (Two Year), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, and other Post-Bachelor's Degree programs at the IITs and to the Integrated Ph.D. programs at IISc by filling up the admission forms while mentioning their choice of institution and programs.

JAM 2021: How to register

To register for admission, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of JAM on jam.iisc.ac.in.

• Click on candidate portal and enter the login details.

• Fill in the registration details and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Your registration has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The first admission list will release on June 15, the second list on July 1, and the third or final admission list will release on July 16, 2021.

