JAM 2021: Registration date extended, here’s how to apply on joaps.iisc.ac.in

Indian Institute of Science Bangalore, IISc has extended the registration last date for JAM 2021. The Joint Admission Test for Masters 2021 registration date has been extended till May 27, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for the examination can now do it through the official site of JAM on JOAPS portal - joaps.iisc.ac.in.

Candidates who have qualified the examination can apply for provisional admission to MSc (Two Year), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, and other Post-Bachelor's Degree programs at the IITs and to the Integrated Ph.D. programs at IISc by filling up the admission forms while mentioning their choice of institution and programs. To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

JAM 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of JOAPS portal on joaps.iisc.ac.in.

• Enter the enrolment ID and password and click on submit.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees of ₹600/- (Rupees Six hundred only) is to be made as a non-refundable processing fee. The payment can be made online through the JOAPS website.

The first admission list will release on June 16, the second list on July 1, and the third or final admission list will release on July 16, 2021.