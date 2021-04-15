JAM 2021 registration postponed, to begin on April 20 on jam.iisc.ac.in

Indian Institute of Science Bangalore, IISc has postponed the JAM 2021 registration process. The registration process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters of Science will begin on April 20. Candidates can apply for the examination through the official site of JAM on jam.iisc.ac.in. The last date to register is May 20, 2021.

Earlier the JAM admission forms was scheduled to release on April 15 and the last date to submit was till April 28, 2021.

JAM 2021 was conducted on February 14, 2021 and the result was announced on March 20, 2021. The scorecard was released on March 27 and will remain available till July 31, 2021.

Candidates who have qualified the examination can apply for provisional admission by filling up the admission forms while mentioning their choice of institution and programmes. Reserved category candidates will have to submit required caste category certificates.

Official Notice Here

Considering the candidate’s rank in the All India Merit List, category of the candidate and the order of preference declared in the Application Form, the First Admission List for each program will be prepared by the Organizing Institute. The first admission list will be released on June 15, 2021 on the official site of JAM.

Opening date of application April 20, 2021 Closing date of application May 20, 2021 Last Date for rectification of defective documents /receipt of requests for the change of category with valid documents May 25, 2021 Declaration of First Admission List June 15, 2021 Declaration of Second Admission List July 1, 2021 Declaration of Third/Final Admission List July 16, 2021

Once an offer is received, candidates will have to either accept or reject the offer and proceed as per the process. The application fees for admission is ₹600/- for all candidates. The fee must be paid ONLINE only using credit card/ debit card/ net banking.