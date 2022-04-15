Jamia Millia Islamia school admissions begin at jmicoe.in, check details here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jamia Millia Islamia 2022 school application process commenced on April 15.
Published on Apr 15, 2022 05:40 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Jamia Millia Islamia on April 15 has begin the application process for Mushir Fatma Nursery School, Jamia Sr. Sec. School, Syed Abid Husain Sr. Sec. School(S/F) and Jamia Girls Sr. Sec. School (S/F).  Candidates can apply online through the official website at jmicoe.in till May 13. 

Application fee: candidates have to pay 300 as application fee.

Age limit for Nursery: Candidates applying in Nursery should be between 3 years to 4 years as on March 31, 2022.

Direct link to apply here

Jamia Millia Islamia school admissions: How to apply

 Visit the official website of JMI at jmicoe.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “ Click here to apply for admission in Jamia school Nursery, Prep, Class I,VI, IX, XI. for the Session of 2022-23”

Click on the ‘New Registration’

Proceed with the registration

Upload all the required documents

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the form 

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates are advised to read the detailed prospects here

 

 

 

 

 

