Jamia Ph.D. notification released at www.jmi.ac.in, apply from Nov 22

Jamia Millia Islamia has released the notification for Ph.D admissions for academic session 2022-2023. The online application will begin on November 22. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of jmicoe.in till December 22.

Jamia Millia Islamia will release the detailed notification in due course of time.

“The online application form for admission to Ph.D Programmes for academic session 2022- 2023 will be available on the university examination website i.e. jmicoe.in. The eligible candidates may apply for admission to Ph.D. Programmes w.e.f 22.11.2022 till 22.12.2022” reads the official notification", reads the official notification.

The candidates who have qualified their examination on or before the Academic Session of 2021- 2022 are eligible to apply.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of jmicoe.in for more updates.

