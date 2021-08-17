Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / Jamia to be developed as skill development, entrepreneurship training hub: V-C
admissions

Jamia to be developed as skill development, entrepreneurship training hub: V-C

Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is also the minister of skill development and entrepreneurship, has agreed to the proposal floated by JMI V-C Najma Akhtar last week during a meeting
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 17, 2021 01:50 PM IST
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (File photo)

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar on Monday said Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan has agreed on developing the university as a hub for skill development and entrepreneurship training programmes.

Pradhan, who is also the minister of skill development and entrepreneurship, agreed to the proposal which was floated by Akhtar last week during a meeting. It was Akhtar’s first interaction with the newly appointed minister over matters related to the university.

“These skill development programmes will be designed in consultation with prospective employers and according to the needs of the market. Learning of foreign language would also be part of the curriculum to improve the employability prospects of the students in India and abroad,” Akhtar said in a statement shared by the university on Monday.

Also Read | DU UG cut-offs likely to be out on Oct 1, admission process to begin on Oct 4

She also said that the minister praised the university for its improved National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking and recent achievements in research. “The minister appreciated that JMI had improved its position in NIRF and other national and international rankings. He said several encouraging words about the university’s contribution towards teaching and research,” said Akhtar, adding that the university was working towards realising the objectives of the National Education Policy-2020.

