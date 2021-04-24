Home / Education / Admissions / Jammu University B.Ed Admission 2021: Registration begins today, details here
Jammu University B.Ed Admission 2021: Registration begins today, details here

Jammu University B.Ed Admission 2021 registration begins today, April 24, 2021. Candidate can check the details on the official notice given below.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 08:39 AM IST
Jammu University B.Ed Admission 2021: Registration begins today, details here(HT FILE)

The University of Jammu will begin the registration process for Jammu University B.Ed Admission 2021 on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The last date to apply for the B.Ed program through distance mode admission is till May 3, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of Directorate of Distance Education, Jammu University on distanceeducationju.in.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the program, candidates who are trained in-service teachers in elementary education with at least 50 percent either in the Bachelor’s degree and/or Master’s degree in humanities/ science/ social sciences/ commerce with minimum of 50 percent marks or degree in engineering/ technology with specialization in science and mathematics with minimum 55 percent marks OR who have completed an NCTE recognized teacher education program through face-to-face mode with the necessary degrees mentioned above.

The admission to the program will be made through counseling on the basis of merit. The counseling schedule will be released by the varsity soon. Also, no separate invitation for counseling shall be sent to the candidates individually. The candidate has to be present at the time of counseling personally.

As per the official notice, candidates who do not present themselves at the time of counseling shall not be entertained later.

Topics
jammu university bachelor of education pg admissions education
