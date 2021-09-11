JEE Advanced 2021 registration postponed, check new dates here

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur has postponed JEE Advanced 2021 registration dates. The registration that was scheduled to begin from September 11, will now begin from September 13, 2021. Candidates can check the official update on the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.

The last date to apply for the examination is till September 19 and the last date for fee payment is till September 20, 2021. The official notice reads, “Due to delay in publication in JEE (Main) 2021 results, the already announced date of registration for JEE (Advanced) 2021 stands postponed. The new registration schedule for JEE (Advanced) 2021 is as follows: Starting date of Registration: September 13, 2021 (Afternoon), Last date of Registration: September 19, 2021, 17:00 IST, Last date of fee payment: September 20, 2021, 17:00 IST.”

Candidates who have qualified for the JEE mains exam and fall in the 2.5 lakh top candidates category can apply for JEE Advanced exam. As per the official brochure, the admit card will be available to candidates on September 25 and will be available till October 3, 2021. The examination will be conducted on October 3, 2021, in two shifts.

The registration fees are ₹2800 for other candidates, ₹1400 for female candidates, and for SC/ST/PWD category candidates.