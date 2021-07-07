JEE Main 2021 3rd phase: Window to apply reopens, direct link to register

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Tuesday, July 6 announced the examination date of the phase third and phase fourth JEE examination.

Pokhriyal also said that candidates who have not been able to apply for JEE main examinations for any reason will be provided one more chance to apply for JEE (Main) third and fourth phase exams.

NTA on Tuesday evening reopened the application window for the JEE(Main) 2021 April session and gave opportunity to candidates to apply for or withdrew from the remaining JEE (Main) 2021 sessions. The last date for the submission of the application form for third phase is July 8 up to 9 pm. While for the fourth phase of JEE (Main) exam, candidates can register from July 9 to 12.

The JEE (Main) exam for the April session ( third session) will be conducted from July 20 to 25. The JEE ( Main) exam for the May session (fourth session) will be conducted from July 27 to August 2.

Candidates have also been allowed to change their exam centers for the third and fourth phase exams. The number of cities has also been increased from 232 to 334 and the number of examination centers in every shift has also been increased from 660 to 828.

Here is the direct link for the New registration and for the Registration form

A total of 6.80 lakh candidates have already applied for the April session and 6.09 lakh for May session. However, following several requests from students to reopen the online application window for JEE (Main)-2021, it was decided to provide candidates another chance to apply or withdraw for the remaining JEE Main exam.