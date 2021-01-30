IND USA
JEE Main 2021: Application correction window closes today

Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can make corrections in their forms online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:22 AM IST
JEE Main 2021.(Screengrab )

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online correction window for Joint Entrance Examination Mains on Saturday, January 30, 2021.

Direct link for JEE Main image correction.

Direct link for JEE Main application form correction.

How to make corrections:

Visit the official website at jeemin.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Application Correction JEE (Main) 2021"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

Edit your application form and submit

