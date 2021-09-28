JEE Main 2021: Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) to release details soon

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
For CSAB 2021, the coordinator institute is Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur, JLN Marg, Jaipur-302017, Rajasthan, India.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 11:30 AM IST
The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will announce the details of the seat matrix, schedule of admission in NITs, IIEST, IIITs, and other government funded institutes soon. The details will be available on the official website CSAB, csab.nic.in. 

The seats will be filled up as per the merit list prepared on the basis of JEE main exam 2021. 

Based on the rank of JEE (main), admissions will also be made to the first year of Engineering/Technology and Architecture/Planning Programs on supernumerary seats in NITs for Union Territories, and in some AICTE approved Institutes for North East and Union Territories (NEUT) through this centralized seat allocation procedure.

“For smooth functioning of admission procedure resulting in maximum number of candidates getting admission to the course and institute of their choice and minimizing the number of vacant seats, it is advised that the candidates should carefully follow the admission procedure given in information brochure. The procedure offers enough flexibility at every round of allotment and candidates are urged to co-operate by not prolonging their final decision on admission after seat allotment. This will facilitate in catering to the needs of larger number of candidates seeking admission through CSAB-2021,” said an official statement.

