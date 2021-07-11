JEE Main 2021: Registration for May session exam closes tomorrow

The registration window of the JEE main May session will close on July 12 at 11.50 pm. The exam for this session will be held from July 27 to August 2. The exam conducting body, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the registration portal for April and May session exam on July 6. These exams were cancelled in view of the rising cases of COVID-19.

For candidates who had already applied for these sessions of the JEE Main exam earlier, the NTA has allowed them to modify their application forms. "The candidates who have applied earlier for May session can modify their particulars (session, category, subject, etc.) till July 12," the agency has said.

The NTA also allows candidates to withdraw their candidature from the exam during this time period.

The postponed April session of JEE main will be held from July 20 to 25.

The JEE amin admit cards are expected in the next week.