JEE Main April 2021 registration ends tomorrow, here’s how to apply

National Testing Agency, NTA will end the registration process for JEE Main April 2021 on April 4, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for Joint Entrance Examination for April session can apply online till 11.50 pm through the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date for payment of the online fee is till April 5, 2021.

The registration process was started on March 25, 2021. The April (Session-3) will be conducted only for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.). The examination will be conducted on April 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2021 in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Candidates who have applied earlier for April/May Session can modify their particulars including session, category, subject, etc. from 25 March to 4 April 2021. To apply for the same, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

JEE Main April 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

• Click on JEE Main 2021 registration link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to fill in the application form.

• Make the payment of examination fees and click on submit.

• Your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A candidate has the option to apply for one Session or more than one Session (April /May 2021) together and pays the exam fee accordingly.