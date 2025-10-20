JEE Mains Registration 2026 Live News: NTA JEE Session 1 & 2 schedule out, where & how to apply?
JEE Mains Registration 2026 Live News: Registrations for NTA JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 will begin October 2025. Know where and how to apply. Follow the blog for latest updates.
JEE Mains Registration 2026 Live News: The National Testing Agency, NTA, is expected to announce the the JEE Mains Session 1 Registration Date 2025 soon. When out, candidates will be able to register themselves on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA has already released the schedule for JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 and 2 on Sunday, October 19, 2025. ...Read More
For JEE Mains 2026 Session 1, application submission will begin from October 2025 onwards, and the examinations will be conducted between January 21 - 30, 2026.
Whereas application submission for JEE Mains 2026 Session 2 will begin from the last week of January 2026, and exam will be held between April 1 to 10, 2026.
The exam will likely be conducted in two shifts for both sessions, that is first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
The JEE (Main) will consist of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E. / B. Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and Institutions / Universities funded / recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.
JEE Mains 2026: Steps to register
Candidates can register for JEE Mains 2026 by following the steps mentioned below:
1. Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. On the home page, click on the link to register for JEE Main 2026.
3. Enter details to register yourself.
4. Log in to your account.
5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
6. Click on submit and download the page.
7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.
