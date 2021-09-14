Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / JEECUP 2021 Counselling: Registration for Round 1 begins today, schedule here
admissions

JEECUP 2021 Counselling: Registration for Round 1 begins today, schedule here

JEECUP 2021 Counselling registration for Round 1 to begin today, September 14, 2021. Candidates can check how to apply below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 08:58 AM IST
UP JEECUP 2021 Counselling: Registration for Round 1 begins today, schedule here(PTI file)

Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council will begin the registration process for JEECUP 2021 Counselling Round 1 on September 14, 2021. Candidates who have qualified the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh can register online through the official site of JEECUP on jeecup.nic.in. The last date to apply for Round 1 registration is till September 16, 2021. 

The Round 1 of seat allotment will be released on September 16, 2021 and candidates can online freeze/ float option selection, document verification at the district Help Centers (only for Freeze candidates) will be done from September 17 to September 19, 2021. The Round 1 Security fee ( 3000) deposition by FLOAT candidates and Institute Fee Deposition by the FREEZE candidate through their Login (online) will be done from September 17 to September 19, 2021, as per the official notice

UP JEECUP 2021 Counselling: How to register

Candidates can register for counselling can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site on JEECUP on jeecup.nic.in.
  • Click on UP JEECUP 2021 counselling link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself and fill in the application form.
  • Upload the necessary documents.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Your registration is complete.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jeecup online counselling education
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kerala plus one trial allotment list 2021: Know how to check

BSEB OFSS Admissions 2021: Bihar Class 11 second merit list to release tomorrow 

JEE Advanced 2021 registration postponed, check new dates here 

ICAR AIEEA PG admit cards 2021 released at icar.nta.ac.in, direct link
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET
Priyanka Chopra
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Met Gala 2021
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP