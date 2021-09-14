JEECUP 2021 Counselling: Registration for Round 1 begins today, schedule here

Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council will begin the registration process for JEECUP 2021 Counselling Round 1 on September 14, 2021. Candidates who have qualified the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh can register online through the official site of JEECUP on jeecup.nic.in. The last date to apply for Round 1 registration is till September 16, 2021.

The Round 1 of seat allotment will be released on September 16, 2021 and candidates can online freeze/ float option selection, document verification at the district Help Centers (only for Freeze candidates) will be done from September 17 to September 19, 2021. The Round 1 Security fee ( ₹3000) deposition by FLOAT candidates and Institute Fee Deposition by the FREEZE candidate through their Login (online) will be done from September 17 to September 19, 2021, as per the official notice.

UP JEECUP 2021 Counselling: How to register

Candidates can register for counselling can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site on JEECUP on jeecup.nic.in.

Click on UP JEECUP 2021 counselling link available on the home page.

Register yourself and fill in the application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Your registration is complete.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

