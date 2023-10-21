Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JEECUP 2023 seat allotment result for Diploma in Engineering releasing today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 21, 2023 11:03 AM IST

Directorate of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh will release JEECUP 2023 seat allotment result for Diploma in Engineering course on October 21, 2023. Candidates who want to check the result can check it on the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The result will be released for Round 7. Candidates can freeze and deposit the fees for seat acceptance from October 22 to October 23, 2023. Also, the document verification at the district help centres will be done from October 22 to October 23, 2023. The balance deposit can be done from October 22 to October 29, 2023.

JEECUP 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
  • Click on JEECUP 2023 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The classes will commence on November 1, 2023 for session 2023-24. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEECUP.

education news
