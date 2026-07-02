The Joint Entrance Examination Council has released the JEECUP Round 1 seat allotment result. Candidates who have appeared for the JEECUP counselling round can check the results on the official JEECUP website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

JEECUP Seat Allotment result 2026 for Round 1 out at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, direct link to check here

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After checking the results, the next step is to pay the seat acceptance fee within the dates specified in the counselling schedule. Candidates should not miss the deadline, as failure to pay the fee on time may lead to cancellation of the allotted seat. After paying the fee, candidates must report to the allotted document verification centre with all required original documents and their photocopies.

WBJEE Counselling 2026: Registration begins at wbjee.nic.in, direct link to apply here

Candidates should carry important documents such as the JEECUP admit card, rank card, Class 10 and qualifying examination marksheets and certificates, Aadhaar card, passport-size photographs, and category, domicile or income certificates, wherever applicable. It is advisable to check the official counselling guidelines before visiting the verification centre to ensure no documents are left behind.

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After the verification process is completed successfully, candidates who are satisfied with the seat allotted to them can choose the Freeze option. This means they have accepted the allotted seat and want to continue with the admission process. Candidates who wish to participate in the next counselling round for a better choice of institute or branch can select the Float option, if permitted under the counselling rules.

Candidates should read all the counselling instructions carefully before making their choice. Every step, including fee payment, document verification and reporting, must be completed within the prescribed dates. Missing any deadline may result in the cancellation of the allotted seat.

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Direct link to check seat allotment result

How to check seat allotment result?

Visit the official website of JEECUP website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on JEECUP Seat Allotment result 2026 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEECUP.