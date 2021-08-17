Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / JEEDEC 2021: Apply for 5-year (evening) engineering courses at Jadavpur varsity
admissions

JEEDEC 2021: Apply for 5-year (evening) engineering courses at Jadavpur varsity

JEEDEC 2021: Apply for 5-year evening programmes for Bachelors Degree in Civil / Mechanical / Electrical Engineering for the session 2021-2022 through entrance examination in Jadavpur University.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 03:44 PM IST
Jadavpur Admission 2021: Apply for 5-year Engineering courses on jaduniv.edu.in

Jadavpur University, Kolkata has started the application process for 5-year Engineering courses (evening programme) for session 2021-2022. Interested candidates can apply for Bachelor's Degree in Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Engineering. The last date to fill the application is August 25 till midnight.

Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of the Jadavpur University at jeedec.formflix.com and apply online.

The admit card will be issued on August 30 and the tentative date of examination for JEEDEC 2021 is September 5.

Here is the direct link to apply for JEEDEC 2021

JEEDEC 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have passed a diploma from the recognised University / Government or Statutory Body in the same branch with 60 % marks or equivalent for General candidates and 45% for SC/ST candidates OBC-A, OBC-B, PwD candidates.

Jadavpur University Admission 2021: Steps to apply

Visit the official website at jeedec.formflix.com

On the homepage click on the apply online tab

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jadavpur university admission process online
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo is nothing less than royalty. Watch hilarious clip

This smartphone charger manicure is straight out of the future. Watch

PV Sindhu tweets about sharing ice cream with PM Modi. Seen it yet?

Harsh Goenka’s post on WFH work-life balance gets netizen's nods of approval
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ananda Kannan
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP