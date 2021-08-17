JEEDEC 2021: Apply for 5-year (evening) engineering courses at Jadavpur varsity

Jadavpur University, Kolkata has started the application process for 5-year Engineering courses (evening programme) for session 2021-2022. Interested candidates can apply for Bachelor's Degree in Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Engineering. The last date to fill the application is August 25 till midnight.

Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of the Jadavpur University at jeedec.formflix.com and apply online.

The admit card will be issued on August 30 and the tentative date of examination for JEEDEC 2021 is September 5.

Here is the direct link to apply for JEEDEC 2021

JEEDEC 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have passed a diploma from the recognised University / Government or Statutory Body in the same branch with 60 % marks or equivalent for General candidates and 45% for SC/ST candidates OBC-A, OBC-B, PwD candidates.

Jadavpur University Admission 2021: Steps to apply

Visit the official website at jeedec.formflix.com

On the homepage click on the apply online tab

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference