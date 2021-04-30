JIPMAT 2021: NTA extends registration date, check details here

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the registration date for JIPMAT 2021. The last date to apply for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test, JIPMAT 2021 has been extended till May 31, 2021, Candidates can apply online through the official site of JIPMAT on jipmat.nta.nic.in.

The decision to extend the registration date was taken after the Agency received many requests from students and the hardships faced by them due to the COVID19 epidemic.

The correction window will open on June 5 and will close on June 10, 2021. Candidates can make changes including center, cities of examination, etc. Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted up to 05.00 pm and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) up to 11.50 pm, as per the official notice.

Candidates belonging to General (UR)/ OBC-(NCL)/ EWS as per Central List will have to pay ₹2000/- as application fees, candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribes (ST) /PwD category and transgender will have to pay ₹1000/- as application fees.

The examination will be conducted on June 20, 2021 from 3 pm to 5.30 pm. The exam will comprise of multiple choice questions and will be held in Computer Based test mode. A total of 100 questions will be asked and each question will carry 4 marks making it to 400 marks. One mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.